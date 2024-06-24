Demon Slayer Season 4 Sets Up Finale With a Bloody Ambush

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 is now at its final episode, and the post-credits scene from the penultimate episode of the season is setting up Kagaya Ubuyashiki for a major ambush! Demon Slayer Season 4 has been working its way through the Hashira Training arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This arc has seen the Demon Slaying Corps train for the final fights against Muzan while Muzan himself has been searching for their home base in order to kick off his hunt for Nezuko Kamado. But it seems like the time has now come as the new season reaches its end.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc is setting up for its final episode, and the post-credits scene from the second to last entry sees Muzan finally enact his plan. After locating Ubuyashiki, Muzan entered the home base and is clearly ready to take out the Demon Slaying Corps leader in order to find Nezuko and conquer the sun for himself. It's yet to be revealed what's going to come next from this ambush, but it's clear that the anime's grand finale is now one step closer to taking off in full.

MUZAN HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/JL0baWFAnq — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) June 23, 2024

How Will Demon Slayer Season 4 End?

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc previously announced that the final episode of the season will have an extended run time of an hour much like how it did for the premiere episode. Tanjiro has recently completed most of his training together with the Hashira, but with Muzan now making his move, it's time for the real final battles to begin. It's yet to be revealed how much of these final battles will be seen in the coming finale, but Demon Slayer truly is one massive step closer to bringing it all to an end.

There are two more arcs to work through, which could also be counted as one massive arc if you also include the extended final battle, so that means Demon Slayer's anime franchise is coming to an end as well. There are rumors that Demon Slayer might decide to end with a trilogy of films hitting theaters, but that has yet to be confirmed or denied as of the time of this publication.

With Demon Slayer Season 4 ending soon, you can catch up with all current episodes and Mugen Train film available for streaming with the likes of Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and more.