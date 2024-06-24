Demon Slayer Season 4 Is Going Viral All Thanks to Muzan's Aura

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is about to get serious. For years now, the manga has laid out the path its anime will take, and Demon Slayer is about to hit a turning point on screen. Thanks to season four, the Hashira Training arc has ended, and now Demon Slayer is ready to kick off something big. Muzan has made his way into the Demon Slayer Headquarters, and his arrival before Kaguya is going viral online.

As you can see in the slides below, we have Muzan's aura to thank for the whole thing. This week, Demon Slayer season four wrapped its episode with a peek at Muzan. We watched the demon arrived before the Kaguya Mansion with a new kind of swagger. In fact, the team at ufotable dedicated three minutes to Muzan's walk, and the arrival is being meme'd into oblivion.

Of course, the drawn-out cliffhanger has big implications for the final outing of Demon Slayer season four. The anime has confirmed the season will close with an extended finale, and it is going to put our Hashira to the test. With Muzan standing before Kaguya, the Demon Slayers are no longer safe. Not even wisteria can save the group now, but there is hope. Kaguya is a strategic man, and he wouldn't let Muzan sneak up on him so easily. The Hashira will flank his mansion before long now that Muzan has arrived, but the question stands of whether the fighters can defeat the King of Demons.

If you want to brush up on Demon Slayer season four, the anime is easy to find. You can check out the hit anime on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can check out its official synopsis below:

"It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself."

What do you make of Demon Slayer season four so far?