Demon Slayer Season 4 Hypes Tengen in Epic, Original Fight

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the midst of Season 4, and the newest episode of the anime fleshed things out with an original fight between Tanjiro Kamado and Tengen Uzui! Demon Slayer Season 4 has been adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, but one of the major questions fans had about the coming season was how the anime was going to take the shortest arc from the manga and turn it into a whole slate of episodes. As it turns out through examples seen in the first few episodes, the anime is adding tons of original material.

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc has been adding materials exclusive to the anime for the first few episodes of the new season thus far, and that's been especially evident with the latest episode. With Tanjiro officially starting his rounds of training together with the members of the Hashira, Episode 3 of the season sees him start with the former Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. This ends up leading to a fight between the two not seen in the original manga, and it showcases how Tengen hasn't lost a step despite his injuries.

THEY GAVE US A WHOLE ANIME ORIGINAL FIGHT SCENE UZUI VS TANJIRO 😳 pic.twitter.com/AAwEwsYkuO — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) May 26, 2024

How to Watch Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc

If you wanted to see this fight between Tanjiro and Tengen, you can check it out in Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 3. Titled "Fully Recovered Tanjiro Joins the Hashira Training!!," the episode is now exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease it as such, "While talking with Tanjiro, Giyu overcomes his past self and decides to participate in the training, albeit late. Meanwhile, Tanjiro has recovered enough from his wounds to be able to participate in the training, and first heads off to the training of the former Hashira, Uzui."

Funny enough, Episode 3's story material was only about a page and a half from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga version of the Hashira Training Arc. This is likely going to be the case for the rest of the season as well as we'll see much more original material fleshing out each member of the Hashira even more so as they didn't quite get that amount of attention in the manga.

It's even more important considering how the final arcs of the series will be coming after this, so now is the perfect time to catch up with all of Demon Slayer's seasons and Mugen Train movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.