Demon Slayer and Studio Ghibli Blend Together Perfectly with this Mash-Up Art

Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been having one heck of a year. Rounding out 2019 as the manga that nearly outsold Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece (and actually outsold it according to some reports), the series continues to break records even as the final weeks of the year close out. This means it has inspired all sorts of great fan-art thanks to Gotoge’s well crafted characters and world, and this naturally includes fun mash-ups with other series. Fans have mixed the series together with such hits as Pokemon, My Hero Academia, and now with the equally gorgeous world of Studio Ghibli.

Artist @minminzo3 (who you can find on Twitter here) imagined a fun crossover in which the good boys and girls of Demon Slayer actually got to spend some time in the fantastical world of My Neighbor Totoro. Check out the adorableness below:

The adorable mash-up sees Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado gleefully riding on Totoro’s body alongside an equally cheerful Inosuke Hashibira and frightened Zenitsu Agatsuma. The good boys and girls of the series are put through some incredibly stressful situations in Demon Slayer, so it’s quite rare to see them getting to completely unwind and happily enjoy life (Nezuko is a demon after all).

So fans are here to bring this altogether as they allow Tanjiro and the other characters to smile for once without worrying about what could be attacking them at every corner. Surely no one would mind if they crossed over universes permanently! If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu.

It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”