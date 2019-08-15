Demon Slayer Studio Sends Global Thanks to Fans

Demon Slayer has managed to carve quite a niche for itself among the hearts and minds of anime fans across the world and the studio responsible for bringing the anime franchise to life, Ufotable, wants to thank fans in as many languages as they can! Releasing an official “thank you” note via Twitter, the animations studio is moving closer and closer to the end of the first season of the demon killing anime, with the initial episode run being twenty six episodes. While Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed for a second season, its clear that Ufotable is still grateful for all the success the franchise has seen so far.

Ufotable posted the multi-language “Thank You” on their Official Twitter Account, using English, Spanish, German, Italian, French, and numerous other languages to make sure they can include as many fans as possible:

Thank you for watching #demonslayer #鬼滅の刃 and following us. We are currently learning how to communicate with you, all around the world.

Gracias , 謝々,Спасибо, Grazie, Merci, Kiitos, Danke schön ,

Cám ơn , Terima kasih, 감사합니다

شكرا

Teşekkürler, Obrigado, ขอบคุณ ครับ. pic.twitter.com/F3ybxFlWto — ufotable (@ufotable) August 13, 2019

While some fans obviously gave their heartfelt feelings in response to Ufotable's amazing gratitude

The series itself has been solid so far, with some stellar animation, and it will be interesting to see where exactly Tanjiro and his sister end up at the season’s end.

Have you been following the first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba? What has been your favorite moment so far of the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”