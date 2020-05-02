Raise Tanjiro And Nezuku Yourself With These Demon Slayer Tamagotchi

✖

Demon Slayer is easily one of, if not the moster, popular anime franchises that debuted last year on television screens, with the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko seeing the two young siblings battle against hordes of demons, spawning merchandise that will now allow fans to raise the siblings via special Tamagotchis. The "monster raising devices" have recently announced that they will allow fans of the franchise of Neon Genesis Evangelion to raise angels and Evas of their own, so there is definitely precedent for this long running technology to lend itself to an anime series such as Demon Slayer!

The Tamogotchis themselves will be released in October of this year, with the price listed as $24 USD, with the different versions featuring the aforementioned siblings of Tanjiro and Nezuko, as well as one that is being made for the Demon Slayer Corps itself! When fans take the time to raise these characters from the popular anime series, they will also encounter several other heroes, and villains, from the series as they progress in their digital lives. Inosuke, Zenitsu, and a number of blood thirsty demons will be making their way onto each device when they hit retail later this year!

The Official Website for the Demon Slayer/Tamagotchi collaboration lists the details with regards to these new digital devices that will drop later in 2020, doing a service for both the anime franchise and the toys that have featured such franchises as Neon Genesis Evangelion and Digimon: Digital Monsters during its tenure!

Demon Slayer's popularity has had it do what was once thought impossible in that the Shonen series managed to overtake the legendary anime of One Piece in overall manga sales. With a second season not yet confirmed for the franchise's anime, the first feature length film of the series is set to be released later this year which will feature the familiar protagonists as they attempt to slay demons while riding on board the "Infinity Train".

Will you be picking up these specialty Tamagotchis when they drop later this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

