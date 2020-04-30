Pro Cosplayer Makes Stunning Demon Slayer Look While Isolating at Home

✖

In this age of the coronavirus pandemic, anime fans are finding new ways to express their love of the medium by creating works of art with household items and this professional cosplayer is no exception as she has put together an amazing interpretation of Demon Slayer's Nezuko while in quarantine. Sharing the image via social media, Enako showed off her latest creation by simply using items that she was able to procure from around the house, bringing to life the sister of Tanjiro who has spent the majority of the popular anime franchise battling against the demonic influence inside of her!

In the first season of Demon Slayer, we followed the story of Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, two siblings whose lives were changed for the worse when their family was attacked by one of the most powerful demons in the world! Nezuko, perhaps unfortunately, managed to survive the experience but was infected with a demonic presence that she has been battling ever since. Luckily for both her and Tanjiro, she has been able to battle the instinct inside of herself and use her demonic powers for good, lending her brother a serious hand throughout his career as a sword wielding monster hunter!

Enako shared the amazing cosplay using items she found around her house via her Official Twitter Account, perfectly recreating one of the major players of Demon Slayer who has made a big impression on fans of the franchise since debuting in the initial episode of the series:

Demon Slayer fans won't have to wait long to see the return of Nezuko, as both herself and her brother will be making a return in the upcoming first feature length film of the series with the subtitle of "Infinity Train". Aside from this news, fans have been rattled by strong rumors that the anime franchise is soon to tell the end of its tale via the manga, though we would imagine we have several seasons of the television series before it reaches that point!

