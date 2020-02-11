Demon Slayer: Now You Can Cozy Up With Tanjiro’s Scarf

Demon Slayer has surprisingly become the most popular anime of the new batch of franchises that hit hungry audiences in 2019. Following the story of Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko as they make their way through a world of demons and monsters as they attempt to find a cure for the girl who has nearly lost her humanity, the series has just wrapped its first season and has a full length animated feature dropping this year. Now, fans can look more like our favorite demon slayer than ever by purchasing a real life version of the scarf that has kept him warm as he has plunged his sword deep into the evil demons of the world.

Premium Bandai has long made some amazing replicas and merchandise from some of the biggest anime franchises of the world. With the likes of Mobile Suit: Gundam, Hunter x Hunter, Sailor Moon, and too many other series to count, it’s no surprise to see this company dip their toes into the white hot anime that introduced us to a demon slaying corps that has been attempting to rid their world of the nefarious monsters that treat humanity like cattle. The scarf itself is looking to release later this year in March and will set you back around $45 if you’re interested!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Crunchyroll shared the news of the upcoming scarf that looks picture perfect when compared to its original inspiration from the Demon Slayer series, which Tanjiro has relied upon quite a bit considering the harsh environments he’s had to deal with during his training and demon fighting!

Tanjiro’s life has not been a pleasant one since the first episode of Demon Slayer aired. With his family being all but annihilated with only himself and his sister surviving, the anime has followed his attempt to not only rid the world of the demon scourge but to also make sure that his sister could regain her humanity. Thanks in part to his training, Tanjiro has become a demon killing machine and Nezuko, thanks to her demonic abilities and her humanity still present in her body, has become a powerhouse herself.

Will you be picking up this Demon Slayer scarf for the cold weather or for cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.