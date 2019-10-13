Demon Slayer Fans are in Love with the Series’ Toonami Debut

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been steadily picking up in popularity, and the anime’s original run in Japan has proved to be such a massive success that the sales for the manga release of the series just might even break one of One Piece‘s long standing records. But now the anime has a second chance at dominating the rest of 2019 as well now that the English dub for the series has finally made its debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Although the series is in a later time slot given the competitive action series already being offered, fans still arrived in droves to support the premiere.

Premiering at 1:30AM EST on Saturdays from now on, the first episode of the English dub has been a huge hit with fans. Regardless of whether they watched the original Japanese broadcast of the series or if this was their first experience, Demon Slayer is poised to take over the world once again.

The first episode of the series kicks things off with a pretty dramatic origin story for the young Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, and things are only going to get more intense from here as Tanjiro is thrown into a world full of demons and action. Read on to see what fans are saying about Demon Slayer‘s Toonami premiere, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Curious to see more? Did you already finish the first season of the series, but are watching for the English dub?

It’s Been a Long Journey…

February 15th, 2016:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuts in Shonen Jump.



June 4th, 2018:

The series is green-lit for an anime adaptation by ufotable.



April 6th, 2019:

Anime premieres in Japan.



October 12th, 2019:

English dub premieres on Toonami.



It’s been a long journey! pic.twitter.com/gpgLThm6vs — VLord The Pro Manga Addict (@VLordGTZ) October 13, 2019

“Well Done to Everyone Involved!”

And so the English dub of #DemonSlayer has begun! Well done to everyone involved and looking forward to seeing the journey again on #Toonami! pic.twitter.com/iGBZkxi5tv — Chris Grey (@SaigoGetsuga) October 13, 2019

“Forgot How Amazing This First Episode Was”

Just watched Demon Slayer dub premier on Toonami. God I forgot how amazing this first episode was. Everything is just so atmospheric. #DemonSlayer #toonami — Jlt_jr (@jlt_jr) October 13, 2019

“Excited for More”

Demon Slayer is Her to Save the Day!

Saturday nights feel kinda empty now without new #DragonBallSuper, though One Punch Man and Demon Slayer help fill the void on #Toonami. — Sean Madson (@DHGFMadson) October 13, 2019

Staying Up Until Later was Worth It!

I watched #DemonSlayer last night on #Toonami with the premiere of the English version… so worth staying up until 2am. I’d do it again. That’s how much this anime means to me… I do anything for it. Go ahead call me a #weeb I deserve it. — Jessica 🕸 (@jessbvbrebel_28) October 13, 2019

“Toonami is Lit Now”

#Toonami is lit now. Demon slayer and one punch man. All we used to have were the same 10 inyuyasha re-runs. — Bullshitting for your health (@TheBFYHPodcast) October 13, 2019

Super Fun!

Tonight’s Toonami was super fun! #DemonSlayer and #OnePunchMan brought the house down. I couldn’t keep up more than usual. So, good night to @kadeem_kusaragi @WishIwasSpock @Miketheking75 @ThunderYellow25 and everyone else who I talked to or liked/RTed my tweets. #MyHeroAcademia — 🎃 pumpkin spice dango 🎃 (@Kisuru) October 13, 2019

“Can’t Wait to Watch More”