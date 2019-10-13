Anime

Demon Slayer Fans are in Love with the Series’ Toonami Debut

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been steadily picking up in popularity, and the anime’s […]

By

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been steadily picking up in popularity, and the anime’s original run in Japan has proved to be such a massive success that the sales for the manga release of the series just might even break one of One Piece‘s long standing records. But now the anime has a second chance at dominating the rest of 2019 as well now that the English dub for the series has finally made its debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Although the series is in a later time slot given the competitive action series already being offered, fans still arrived in droves to support the premiere.

Premiering at 1:30AM EST on Saturdays from now on, the first episode of the English dub has been a huge hit with fans. Regardless of whether they watched the original Japanese broadcast of the series or if this was their first experience, Demon Slayer is poised to take over the world once again.

The first episode of the series kicks things off with a pretty dramatic origin story for the young Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko, and things are only going to get more intense from here as Tanjiro is thrown into a world full of demons and action. Read on to see what fans are saying about Demon Slayer‘s Toonami premiere, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Curious to see more? Did you already finish the first season of the series, but are watching for the English dub?

It’s Been a Long Journey…

“Well Done to Everyone Involved!”

“Forgot How Amazing This First Episode Was”

“Excited for More”

Demon Slayer is Her to Save the Day!

Staying Up Until Later was Worth It!

“Toonami is Lit Now”

Super Fun!

“Can’t Wait to Watch More”

