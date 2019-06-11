Demon Slayer Reportedly Not Being Split into Cours

Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba is currently lighting up screens as fans have seen how ufotable, the studio behind many of the Fate anime releases, is bringing it to life. But as the latest episode of the series brought it beyond the ten episode mark, fans were wondering what was going to happen to the series when it reached the end of its first cour. If new reports are to be believed, the series won’t be taking a break.

As reported by LiveChart.me, current TV listings for the series reveal that the series will not be splitting its 26 episode run into two cours. This will mark a major first for ufotable as it will be the first multiple cour series without a break.

The series confirmed it would run for two cours, 26 episodes, before it aired. A cour of an anime series runs for an entire season. So it’d be like if the series took a hiatus or breather after Episode 13 before coming back for its second half at a later point. But if this report is to be believed, there won’t be a break once the Summer anime season hits. This would add yet another huge series to keep an eye on for the next few months, and would just be a big boon for fans.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. Haruo Sotozaki (Tales of Symphonia the Animation), is directing the adaptation for ufotable (with the studio also being credited for the series’ scripts). Akira Matsushima is serving as character designer along with Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, and Mika Kikuchi. Yuki Kajiura (Sword Art Online) and Go Shina (Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) are composing the music for the series, and Hikaru Kondo produces.

Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016. Support for the series is heating up in Japan, and VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release. They officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such:

“Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”