Demon Slayer Cosplay Showcases All of the Upper Moons

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently in the works on Season 4 of the anime coming in the near future, and one awesome artist is celebrating everything that happened in the anime so far by showcasing all of Muzan Kibutsuji’s Upper Ranks with some creative and killer cosplay! Demon Slayer Season 3 took over the world earlier this Spring as it adapted the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer manga release, so it was no surprise to find out that the anime would be continuing with a fourth season tackling the next major arc to come.

Quite a lot happened during the course of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc this Spring, and it all kicked off with a full introduction to the final members of the Upper Moons that had been hidden until this point. Showing off their various strengths over the course of the season, there’s still a few powerful members who have yet to make their move in full. But touting how fearsome the group is as a whole is artist sailorkayla on TikTok who has awesome whipped up a perfectly terrifying cosplay for Daki, Gyutaro, Gyokko, Hantengu’s Zohakuten form, Akaza, Doma, and even Kokushibo! Check it out the impressive slate of cosplay art below:

How to Catch Up Before Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer Season 4 will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from the Demon Slayer manga. There has yet to be a release window or date set for the next season of the anime as of this writing, but it will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous anime efforts. Now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened in the anime so far, and you can now find the first three seasons and Mugen Train Arc feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, “It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a ‘demon slayer’ so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family.”

Are you excited to see the final Upper Moons get into the action in Demon Slayer's future? How have you liked them in the seasons so far?