Demon Slayer Cosplay Terrifies With Zohakuten

Demon Slayer wrapped up its fiery third season along with the rest of the ending Spring 2023 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is terrifying fans once more with the Upper Four Hantengu's Emotion Demon Zohakuten! The third season of the Demon Slayer anime tackled the events of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga release, and saw Tanjiro Kamado and the others taking on two more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks. One was significantly stronger and more troublesome than the other, however, as Hantengu's tricky ability made it near impossible to defeat the demon until the last possible moment.

Demon Slayer Season 4 has already been announced to be in the works as the Hashira train to take on Muzan and the final members of the Upper Ranks in the future. This means there will be even tougher fights in the future coming to the anime, and that's surprising considering how much trouble Zohakuten alone gave the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. Now this Hatred representing demon has come back to life with some very slick cosplay from artist @yaizaperezs on TikTok. Check it out below:

What's Next for Demon Slayer?

Following the final episode taking on Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc, it was quickly announced that Demon Slayer Season 4 is now in the works as well. This new season will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and fans are wondering how that will shake out considering it's one of the shortest arcs in the manga by far and thus will likely need to take on some original materials in order to fill out a full season of the series.

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer's anime, you can now find the first three seasons and Mugen Train Arc feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

