Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Nezuko's Sunny New Status

Demon Slayer's third season has come to an end, with Ufotable bringing the Swordsmith Village Arc to a dramatic conclusion. In fighting against the Upper Moon 4, Hantengu, Tanjiro had to make an impossible decision, save his sister Nezuko or save innocent villagers. The decision was ultimately made for him by Nezuko, who kicked him off to save the innocents, with the demonic hero luckily finding that she has gone through some changes. To help in celebrating her new status, Demon Slayer cosplay has emerged featuring Nezuko.

Demon Slayer Season 3's finale might have given Nezuko the ability to survive sunlight, but it has placed a giant target on her back that wasn't there before. The Demon Lord Muzan has been searching for a demon that could have the ability to live in the daylight, which has been a major reason why he has been creating new demons over the years. Discovering that Nezuko has gained this ability, Muzan is now attempting to devour Tanjiro's sister in a bid to survive the sunlight himself. With Demon Slayer already confirming that a fourth season is in the works, covering the Hashira Training Arc, Nezuko is set to play an even bigger role in the series marching forward.

A Sunny Nezuko

Luckily for Tanjiro, and the world, Nezuko has been able to avoid chowing down on innocent humans she encounters. Despite not having the evil of the demons she shares blood with, Nezuko certainly has inherited their strength and then some. With Tanjiro's sister now having the ability to survive the sun, it will be interesting to see if she is able to increase her power as a result.

(Photo: Majora Cosplay)

While the Demon Slayer Corps has been confirmed for a fourth season, Ufotable has yet to reveal when we can expect the Hashira Training Arc to begin. With the anime continuing to follow the source material from the manga, Tanjiro and Nezuko's story is inching toward its conclusion. Keeping this in mind, it will be interesting to see how many additional seasons, and/or movies, the shonen franchise will receive.

What do you think of Nezuko's new status? How do you think Demon Slayer's third season stacks up to its previous two? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Via Majora_Cosplay