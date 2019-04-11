‘Detective Pikachu’ Releases Hilarious Audition Trailer

Footage from my ACTUAL audition for #DetectivePikachu. Get your tickets at https://t.co/Bl55ShTeix. pic.twitter.com/zwGvy280Ox — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 10, 2019

Detective Pikachu is coming out in just over a month, and fans are getting ready to meet all the Pokemon for themselves. Now, a brand-new trailer is out detailing its pocket monsters, and the trailer has already gotten an all-star reaction from fans.

Over on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds went live to share the new clip with fans which you can watch above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Footage from my ACTUAL audition for Detective Pikachu,” the actor wrote.

As you can see above, the clip begins with various monster spotlights. From Squirtle to Pikachu and more, each of the Pokemon from the film are shown with fun facts about the characters. Eevee gets their own spotlight along the way, and a little clip is shown at the end features Pikachu and Psyduck.

As it turns out, the group has to listen to spa music whenever Psyduck is around. After all, the psychic duck needs to keep a level head lest his powers go awry, and the only way to do that is with the most generic spa soundtrack ever.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!