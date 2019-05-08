Detective Pikachu Director Hopes to Please Hardcore Pokemon Fans

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is being examined under a magnifying glass by fans, and it’s not hard to blame them considering neither video game nor anime film adaptations have had good reputations for being faithful translations of the original works. With a juggernaut franchise like Pokemon making its live-action debut in just a few days, the mix of buzz and worry have been swirling more than ever. But no one is more anxious about getting things just right than Detective Pikachu director Rob Letterman.

Letterman opened up to ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters about his surprising nervousness when it comes to pleasing dedicated fans of the original Pokemon franchise, “…I’m really nervous. I just want it to do well, and I want people to enjoy it. I especially want the hardcore fans to appreciate it and give it the blessing that we worked really hard to get.”

Letterman talked about how the Detective Pikachu team worked with The Pokemon Company to get it right, and there was a distinct amount of scrutiny from both parties to present Pokemon in the best way, “We worked really closely with The Pokemon Company and the original creators. There was a lot of respect and care put into the movie…We went after the hardcore fans first. We made sure the Pokemon were right, we followed the rules, and they were double-triple checked by The Pokemon Company.”

Letterman also mentioned that the film offers an expansion on the original Pokemon universe with a new region. But the main hope is that the film draws in both dedicated and not as dedicated fans alike, “The movie has a lot of heart, and there’s a lot of emotion. It’s a real human story. An identifiable, relatable story of connection and hope…I think those kinds of themes transcend even the Pokemon universe. Hopefully, if you have no idea about Pokemon, that still allows you to enter this world.”

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10th, so fans will be soon able to judge for themselves whether or not it’s faithful to the original Pokemon franchise. If you want to find out more, you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. You can also find out how to purchase tickets for yourself here.

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

