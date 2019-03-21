‘Detective Pikachu’ Reveals Partial Japanese Cast

Japan is ready to embrace all things Pokemon, and it will do so in a big way this May. In a matter of months, the franchise will send its first live-action project live, and fans just learned the Japanese actors being tapped to dub Detective Pikachu for international audiences.

According to Detective Pikachu‘s official website, the Japanese dub cast for the film is starting to trickle out. The report confirms Ryoma Takeuchi will play Tim Goodman, the film’s male lead. Marie Iitoyo will oversee Lucy. So far, no talent has been tapped to voice Pikachu in the place of Ryan Reynolds, but fans are eager to hear the pick (via ANN).

There is hope Kaiji Tang will oversee the role. After all, the veteran voice actor took care of Detective Pikachu‘s role when its video game came out years ago, so it would be fitting for the actor to step back into the role for this special outing.

This is not the first Japanese actress to make their presence known in Detective Pikachu. When the film’s debut trailer went live, fans learned Ikue Otani had a bit in the film. The actress has done the voice of Pikachu since its anime kicked off in 1997. Otani has also voiced Pikachu in a variety of video games over the years, so fans were understandably thrilled to hear her iconic “Pika Pika” in the trailer.

So, are you looking forward to this Pokemon blockbuster? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

