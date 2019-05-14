Detective Pikachu Confirms More Legendary Pokemon Exist in its Universe

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu introduces fans to a whole new side of the Pokemon world, and while fans have seen a number of the fan-favorite Pokemon make their way into the film, something that was missing for the most part was the lack of the franchise’s most notable Legendary Pokemon. Outside of Mewtwo, fans were wondering if other Legendaries would make an appearance or even existed in this new world.

Unfortunately for fans, while no other Legendary Pokemon make a concrete appearance Detective Pikachu does confirm that the other Legendary Pokemon exist with small callbacks and Easter Eggs throughout the film.

While tons of Pokemon get a realistic new look for their film appearances, the Legendary Pokemon don’t quite get such an overhaul. But fans can see allusions to them in art throughout the film. For example when Tim and Pikachu visit his childhood room, Tim has posters featuring Latios and Latias from Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, Rayquaza from Emerald, and Reshiram and Zekrom from Black and White.

During the film’s climax, Tim ends up in a office with three statues representing three more Legendaries with Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus from Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. And during the film’s climax Tim and Pikachu fight through a big parade and fans can see Mew (from Pokemon Red and Blue) and Lugia (Pokemon Gold and Silver) get cameos as balloons. Mew even gets a smaller Easter Egg in a newspaper as the source of the strange Mewtwo experiments.

Detective Pikachu is meant to fit right into the grander Pokemon universe, and these smaller confirmations help to cement that this film truly is part of the larger franchise and not some alternate universe project. At the very least, it does tease that any of these Legendaries can make an appearance should Pokemon expand to a grander cinematic universe.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

