‘Detective Pikachu’ Gets Scary With This ‘Resident Evil 2’ Mash-Up

Detective Pikachu is ready to hit up theaters this year, and it seems it will star all your favorite pocket monsters. Pikachu may be the star, but other characters like Psyduck and Jigglypuff will get their due. And, after a recent trailer went live, fans found Lickitung to be the stuff of nightmares…

So, it was just a matter of time before someone put the fan-favorite into one of gaming’s top horror titles.

For those unaware, a new teaser trailer for Detective Pikachu went live, and it was there fans met the one and only Lickitung. The monster is a Generation One classic, and fans watched as the stout Pokemon unrolled its massive tongue in full live-action glory before the trailer shifted focus. Now, one fan has taken the live-action render and introduced it to Leon Kennedy.

As you can see above, Kial Natale hit up Twitter to share the surprising mashup.

“Leon might not be some Detective Pikachu, but he still knows how to handle these lickers,” the fan wrote.

The reel is a short one, and it sees Leon exploring the bowels of Raccoon City via the Resident Evil 2 remake. The protagonist opens a door to a dark hallway, and his flashlight reveals Lickitung ambling towards him for afar. With its long tongue out to play, Lickitung is as scary as any Resident Evil zombie, and a lack of ammo prompts Leon to run lest the Pokemon decides to lick him up.

So far, it doesn’t appear this mod is available for download anywhere, and that might be for the best. Not only is The Pokemon Company notoriously protective of its precious pocket monsters, but the idea of sniping zombified Pokemon is hard to swallow. For now, fans are willing to chalk this Lickitung meme up for laughs and keep the classic creature far, far away from the Umbrella Corporation.

So, how do you think Lickitung looks in real life? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”