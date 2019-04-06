‘Detective Pikachu’ Releases Colorful German Poster

As we get closer and closer to the release of Detective Pikachu, the promotional materials for it have kicked into high gear. Not only will the film soon release new toys to retailers, but Burger King will be getting new toys based on the film as well. This expanded merchandising push has resulted in plenty of cool new looks at this film through its International posters too.

Joining a previously revealed poster made for China, the latest poster from Detective Pikachu is a colorful German poster. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Serebii Update: Another new Detective Pikachu poster has been revealed, this time for Germany https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/JGENWOjmAw — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 2, 2019

Much like the original franchise its based off of, Detective Pikachu is gearing up to be a huge hit. Early projections for the film are predicting a huge opening weekend for the film, which will be impressive considering its going to be released during a packed May schedule. Though the film’s realistic take on the series’ colorful mascots seemed to divide fans at first, that part of the debate has been quieting down with each new look at the film.

This photo-realism was a distinct choice for the franchise’s first live-action outing, and seeing how cute Pikachu looks in the poster above it potentially was the right one. Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Nicole Perlman, and Derek Connolly, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!