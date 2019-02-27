‘Pokemon’ Fans Are Loving The New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer

It isn’t hard to imagine a world where Pokemon are real thanks to the folks at Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary. The companies have come together to bring your favorite pocket monsters to the big screen, and live-action has never suited the franchise better. This first attempt could change the way Hollywood approaches anime and gaming titles… and fans are loving the direction Detective Pikachu has taken so far.

Earlier today, the team behind Pokemon released the second full trailer for Detective Pikachu, and fans got a much better look at the blockbuster. As you can see above, the clip begins with a brief homage to the original Pokemon theme song, and it flashes to all sorts of new pocket monsters as the minutes go on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer reveals some key pieces of Pikachu’s backstory, and they all have to do with amnesia. The pocket monster says he woke up not remembering anything about himself, but he had the address of Tim’s father on him. This token is what prompts the pair to meet, bringing them one step closer to an adventure that will find Tim’s dad and the lost bits of Pikachu’s memory. Oh, and perhaps solve the recent disappearances of Pokemon around Ryme City as well as Mewtwo’s sudden appearance.

As you can see below, the Internet is loving this brand-new trailer, and fans are ready for even more. When it comes to die-hard Pokemon fans, May 10 cannot come soon enough, so here’s to hoping that Detective Pikachu keeps audiences fed with new footage until the film hits theaters this summer.

So, are you excited for this new trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the retirement of Gwyneth Paltrow from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our thoughts on Umbrella Academy, what Star Wars shows we want to see on Disney+ & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Who’s That Pokemon?

This might “shock” some of you, but I’m REALLY excited for this! Digging the music, comedy, look & feel so far. And I’m personally proud of myself for knowing the names of some of the Pokeys in the trailer! #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/Bvv17jqADj — Andre LIVE Tue Feb 26 on Twitch (@BlackNerd) February 26, 2019

So Many Flareons

LIVE ACTION FLAREON IN #DetectivePikachu



I WANT 20 OF THEM AND THEN 20 PAIRS OF ARMS TO HUG THEM ALL pic.twitter.com/9vRLu3zpjZ — That Eeveenator (@EeveeKing13) February 26, 2019

The Only Appropriate Reaction

He’s Here!

Run Faster

me running into the theater to watch #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/3nkjRbqbXI — Sunny (@saiprasadd_511) February 26, 2019

Child At Heart

Detective Pikachu honestly looks so good to me…I’m gonna see it the day it releases.



10 year old me would be having a ball with this ;v; pic.twitter.com/BioZnZNGQU — ???? ♡ (@PolkaDotBow) February 26, 2019

Embrace Your New Identity

I know precisely fuck-all about Pokemon but think that DETECTIVE PIKACHU movie looks fun. I don’t even know who I am anymore but I am not afraid. — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 26, 2019

Free Us

Me outside the theater opening day for Detective Pikachu pic.twitter.com/O0BAzIygjI — ＣＡＳＥＹ ＢＲＩＮＫＥ (@casey_brinke) February 26, 2019

Mewtwo Has Blessed Us

Me before and after seeing Mewtwo in the new Detective Pikachu trailer #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/yMEMYgYdxR — Sincerely, Feb (@feb_cortes) February 26, 2019

Both… Both Is Good