‘Detective Pikachu’ Crew Got A Crash Course On Pokemon Anatomy

Raising a Pokemon might look real easy, but there are things required of wannabe trainers which few realize. It takes a lot to bring up a pocket monster the healthy way, and the crew behind Detective Pikachu discovered that the hard way.

Recently, a slew of new information about Detective Pikachu surfaced to fans. Publications began to report on their time spent at the film’s set, and it was IGN who revealed some curious information from Greg Baxter, the film’s visual effects producer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the staffer said he had to learn a lot about Pokemon anatomy, and the crash course he received came straight from The Pokemon Company.

As Baxter explained, his team tried to design a lifelike version of Sawk, a pocket monster who appears to wear a martial arts gi. The artists came up with several, but they got some surprising feedback from The Pokemon Company on the drafts.

“We found out that the outfit is actually it’s skin,” Baxter said.

According to the producer, the same note was given for characters like Machamp and Mr. Mime. It seems like most pocket monsters who appear to be wearing clothes are really wearing — well — skin suits. So, that is a comforting fun fact all you Pokemon fans can whip out at a party.

So, are you looking forward to this Pokemon adaptation? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is scheduled for a release on May 10. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!