Fans Are Wondering If 'Detective Pikachu' Can Break Hollywood's Anime Curse

To say Hollywood has a problem with anime would be putting it lightly. Over the years, a handful […]

By

To say Hollywood has a problem with anime would be putting it lightly. Over the years, a handful of anime properties have headed overseas chasing the American dream, but none of them have landed well. Films such as Dragonball Evolution all but cancelled the idea of live-action anime, but Hollywood is not ready to give up.

After all, Pokemon is ready to take its chances at live-action glory, and the first trailer for Detective Pikachu proves the dream isn’t that crazy.

Earlier this week, the very first trailer for Detective Pikachu went live, and it caught everyone’s attention. Social media was inundated with surprised reactions as Pokemon debuted its live-action aesthetic to the world. A swatch of Pokemon like Pikachu were brought to life with hyperrealistic clarity, and fans…

Well, they didn’t hate it.

Despite Hollywood’s less-than-stellar reputation with the anime community, Pokemon has managed to impress fans with its trailer. While films like Death Note frustrated many with its first look, Detective Pikachu takes its franchise’s iconic anime style and translates it into something that works. Even though Detective Pikachu is inspired by a specific game, Pokemon‘s long-held anime connection cannot be ignored. And, as you can see below, netizens are beginning to wonder whether Detective Pikachu will be break Hollywood’s cursed luck with both anime and video game adaptations next summer.

So, what do you make of this film’s chances? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want to know more about the live-action outing? The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu can be found below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

