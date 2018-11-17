Fans Are Wondering If ‘Detective Pikachu’ Can Break Hollywood’s Anime Curse

To say Hollywood has a problem with anime would be putting it lightly. Over the years, a handful of anime properties have headed overseas chasing the American dream, but none of them have landed well. Films such as Dragonball Evolution all but cancelled the idea of live-action anime, but Hollywood is not ready to give up.

After all, Pokemon is ready to take its chances at live-action glory, and the first trailer for Detective Pikachu proves the dream isn’t that crazy.

Earlier this week, the very first trailer for Detective Pikachu went live, and it caught everyone’s attention. Social media was inundated with surprised reactions as Pokemon debuted its live-action aesthetic to the world. A swatch of Pokemon like Pikachu were brought to life with hyperrealistic clarity, and fans…

Well, they didn’t hate it.

Despite Hollywood’s less-than-stellar reputation with the anime community, Pokemon has managed to impress fans with its trailer. While films like Death Note frustrated many with its first look, Detective Pikachu takes its franchise’s iconic anime style and translates it into something that works. Even though Detective Pikachu is inspired by a specific game, Pokemon‘s long-held anime connection cannot be ignored. And, as you can see below, netizens are beginning to wonder whether Detective Pikachu will be break Hollywood’s cursed luck with both anime and video game adaptations next summer.

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Squirtle Squad Goals

If you think I’m going to squad up with other adults to go see a fucking live action Pokémon movie about a detective pikachu then you’re absolutely right because I am. — Plathanos ??? (@SavinTheBees) November 13, 2018

Surreal… But It Works

#DetectivePikachu thoughts:



Movie looks amazing. Semi-realistic, doesn’t take away from the original design too much, but throws the concept of Pokemon in real life at us. It’s surreal because it’s either, “what did we expect,” or we expected less (anime style in live action). — [RYYU] TheBlackHyliazwel (@TheBlackHylian) November 12, 2018

Just This One Time…?

Me earlier today: Stop turning games and anime into live action movies.

Me after Detective Pikachu: okay just this once you get away with it. — FlumBum (@Dorkflum) November 12, 2018

A Critical Hit

Detective Pikachu is making me feel things I never wanted to feel. These designs will haunt me in my nightmares for years to come.



And yet it’ll probably still be better than any of the 20+ anime movies. pic.twitter.com/YYqeIsIA4l — Spin Attaxx (@Spin_Attaxx) November 12, 2018

Fun and Fluffy

This Detective Pikachu Movie may be the only “anime adaptation” I ever watch. Probably not gonna be good plot-wise, but will most definitely be a fun film.



Not too sure about Ryan Renolds as the VA though, but oh well. pic.twitter.com/BdXWB9PJyY — ShirayukiX (@ShiroyukiX) November 13, 2018

Don’t Worry, Be Happy

I’ve gotta say, I was worried about #DetectivePikachu , live action anime/video games usually never work. but i’ve got hope for this one. especially since i could watch it for just how adorable Pikachu is! so cute and fluffy, i could just die! #PikaPika pic.twitter.com/DY1qbaa82I — Aqua Veil (@DjaquatypeAqua) November 12, 2018

Meme It Up

Me: There isn’t any good live adaptations of anime



*Detective Pikachu trailer drops*



Me: pic.twitter.com/M5gri4P7TQ — Prinny (@ItsPrinny) November 12, 2018

Bold Words

The live action #DetectivePikachu movie will be the best thing to happen to this IP in almost two decades. All the Pokemon look great. In real life living things aren’t perfectly smooth and devoid of textures like the cartoon art style of the games and anime. — Nate (@semaGsyalPetaN) November 14, 2018

Two Pidgeys With One Film

If detective pikachu is good, it would break the video game movie curse and the anime adaptation curse at the same time #showerthoughts — Skyler (@firemouth55) November 13, 2018

The Face Says It All