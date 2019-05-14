Detective Pikachu Surprises With Bloody Pokemon Scene

The Pokemon franchise has always been a bit violent once you start thinking about it for a moment, but the violence of the series is treated with kid gloves. Pokemon faint in battle, and death occurs off-screen, but violence rarely occurs with real world consequences such as injury and bloodshed. But with Detective Pikachu bringing a more realistic styled design for Pokemon, it seems that blood can’t quite be omitted forever.

One surprising moment in Detective Pikachu has one of the Pokemon shedding a bit of blood, but what is even more surprising is that it does not happen in the way you would expect. Major spoilers for Detective Pikachu below!

Toward the end of Detective Pikachu, Tim, Pikachu and Lucy stumble on the lab that was once experimenting on Mewtwo. But before long, the various Greninja also being experimented on escape and wreak havoc. The three of them run into what seems to be a forest clearing, but suddenly begins shifting in strange ways and they are forced to hang on for their life.

The three soon are able to get solid footing once they realize this “forest” is actually the back of a giant Torterra, and it shifts once more. But this time, a rock falls from up high and hits Pikachu right in the chest. He’s instantly injured, and gets very weak as it’s hard to breathe for him. Soon, thanks to the help of a few Bulbasaur and Morelull, Tim and Pikachu are able to get help from Mewtwo. Mewtwo is able to heal Pikachu, but as he does so, fans can see the bloody wound in Pikachu’s fur.

With this more realistic design of Pikachu making Pokemon a feasible reality, this blood from an injury does make sense as the rock legitimately pierced Pikachu’s chest. It’s not especially prominent or gory as this is still a Pokemon film, but it does emphasize just how dangerous this like Pokemon battles are if a stray rock managed to damage Pikachu so badly. Imagine what it’d be like if Pikachu were hit with Rock Slide instead? Maybe this is why there aren’t many Pokemon battles in the film?

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

