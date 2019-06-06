Detective Pikachu Gets Schoolgirl Makeover In This Cute Cosplay

With Pokemon fever running wild thanks to Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, the upcoming Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution animated film, and the Pokemon: Sword and Shield game coming to the Nintendo Switch, it’s no wonder that fans would be showing their love of the series with creative cosplay. One cosplayer specifically decided to try her hand at bringing the pocket gumshoe to life with a cute costume of her own.

Twitter User and Cosplayer Steff Von Tweetz portrayed the caffeine loving Pikachu for her fans to admire:

Thanks for the love on my Detective Pikachu costume! Since this costume wasn’t funded by Ko-fi, I decided to post the construction notes/WIP on my Ko-fi for free! This also includes links to products I bought to help make the costume. Hope it helps!https://t.co/oA29BCcMRs pic.twitter.com/JYwBjyImUv — Steff Von Schweetz (@SteffVonTweetz) June 3, 2019

The denizen of Ryme City introduced a new world that was in-canon for the Pokemon universe, with the region exploring the idea of Pokemon not just as battling monsters, but as full partners to their owners in their everyday lives. With this Pikachu being unique in the fact that it can communicate with the young teenager Tim Goodman, the movie finds the pair attempting to discover what happened to Tim’s father.

Steff was also nice enough to post a series of materials and methods used in order to create the costume here. With the method laid out in full, it certainly allows for a lot more Pokemon cosplayers to mimic the diminutive detective moving forward.

With a potential sequel on the way, there may be a lot more opportunities for cosplayers to bring newly realistic Pokemon to life. On top of Pikachu, the movie contained more Pokemon than you can shake a stick at, including fan favorites such as Mewtwo, Charizard, and Psyduck to name a few. Though the ending of the movie may have audiences scratching their heads as to how Detective Pikachu could return, we think that the world of Ryme City will definitely emerge in some fashion, whether it be through a movie sequel, anime, and/or upcoming video game.

What do you think of this Detective Pikachu cosplay? What other Pokemon would you like to see portrayed in a similar fashion?

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.