Detective Pikachu Highlights Little-Known Ditto Detail



Detective Pikachu did plenty to flesh out a live-action Pokemon world, and it made sure to make some special nods along the way. From Lugia to Graveler, plenty of top-notch pocket monsters appeared in the film, and the same can be said for Ditto.

However, one of the film’s reveals about Ditto did catch fans by surprise, but longtime fans should have seen it coming. After all, Ditto has been around for some time, and all its transformative powers have been seen before.

If you have seen Detective Pikachu, then you will know Ditto plays an important role in its story. The film follows Tim Goodman and his father’s Pikachu as they try to figure out whether the older man faked his death. An older business man named Howard Clifford tells the pair his son is behind it all, but the fault lies with none other than him and his Ditto.

As the movie continues, fans learned Howard has been using his Ditto to impersonate people on a daily basis. From Ms. Norman to Roger Clifford, the Ditto has been trained to follow Howard’s every order, and plenty of fans were shocked by the pocket monster’s ability to turn into a human.

After all, Ditto tends to keep his transformations straightforward in the anime. When the character does mimic others, it is most often of another Pokemon, but there have been points in the anime where Ditto turned into a person. In one episode, Ditto was able to turn into a picture of a person while a lecture from Professor Oak on the Pokemon saw Ditto turn into the man himself.

In the anime, it is said Ditto could learn a way to perfectly mimic humans down to their eyeballs, but Detective Pikachu stopped short there. After all, there are few things in Pokemon more disconcerting than Ditto’s beady eyes, and the look only added to the bad guy persona Ditto vibed with on screen.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

