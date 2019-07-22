Detective Pikachu Reveals Unseen Pokemon Evolutionary Stone

Detective Pikachu is ready to make its way to home video, and the live-action venture is lifting up Pokemon in some special ways. Just recently, the film brought the franchise to San Diego Comic-Con, and it was there fans got an up-close look at some very special stones.

After all, fans don’t get to see Evolutionary Stones every day, but Detective Pikachu is making it easier to do just that.

Over on Twitter, Detective Pikachu shared a photo from its SDCC activation, and it gave a close look at its Shiny Stone. The rock, which can be seen in the tweet below, is one which the film never spotlighted in particular which fans are now lamenting.

As you can see, the stone is rather pretty. The Shiny Stone is almost perfectly oval and has a very glossy surface. The stone is also rather large, and fans were quick to compare the look to the one found in the video games.

Way back when, Pokemon introduced the Shiny Stone in Generation IV, and it could be used on several fan-favorite monsters. Togetic, Roselia, and more could be evolved further if they were given one of these Evolutionary Stones. However, the stone’s in-game and anime designs are very different from this real-life version.

In the anime, the Shiny Stone is more flat and not at all oval. Though it is generally round, the stone has plenty of angles and edges, so fans are curious as to why Detective Pikachu gave the Evolutionary Stone a more polished look in its live-action universe.

Of course, fans were able to spot other Evolutionary Stones in the Pokemon film when it dropped. A presumed Water Stone and Ice Stone were seen in a background shot, and Eevee was evolved into a Flareon using a Fire Stone. Now, fans are hoping a sequel film may use this Shiny Stone to introduce evolutions like Togekiss down the line.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu will be coming digitally for fans to purchase on July 23rd with a physical release on August 6th.