Detective Pikachu Releasing Special Vinyl Soundtrack

As Detective Pikachu comes closer to the end of its theatrical run, the first foray of Hollywood into the universe of Pokemon is still releasing new items for fans. In celebration of the movie’s soundtrack, a special edition vinyl will be released for fans to pick up to relive the score of the film whenever they want. On July 26 2019, this special edition vinyl will be released with a ton of extras that any Pokemon fan would be thankful to get their hands on.

The online Pokemon resource website, Serebii dropped the news of the Vinyl’s release on its Twitter Account:

Serebii Update: Detective Pikachu soundtrack to be released on Vinyl as a limited edition on July 26th 2019. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/6UxVsYMqT7 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 8, 2019

The score for the movie was created by Henry Jackman who has worked on a number of noteworthy pictures prior to the electric gumshoe’s, specifically X-Men First Class, Kick-Ass, and Captain Phillips to name a few. Along with a nifty white record with a picture of Detective Pikachu printed on each, the soundtrack will come with a movie poster, a 4-page booklet, and an exclusive postcard.

The soundtrack, aside from containing the score used for the film overall, also had several different songs from some current musical heavyweights. Skrillex, The Honest Boyz, and Glen Crytzer all supplied unique songs to the soundtrack itself. Even Ryan Reynolds got in on the action by supplying his own rendition of the Pokemon Theme song of “Gotta Catch ‘Em All”.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu has managed to do a solid job at the box office, becoming the number one domestic video game adaptation. While a sequel may be in the works for this visit into Ryme City, fans can be glad to know that additional materials from its the detective’s initial outing are still being made. We’ll certainly be interested to see if there are any nods to Detective Pikachu to be found in the upcoming Pokemon: Sword and Shield game coming out for the Nintendo Switch later this year.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.”