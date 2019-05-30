Detective Pikachu Writer Wishes One Pokemon Made It Into The Movie

Detective Pikachu, if absolutely nothing else, was a fantastic representation of the Pokemon universe. It featured an absolute boatload for the unique pocket monsters as our titular gumshoe explored the world of Ryme City with his makeshift partner, Tim Goodman. Though even with all of this representation, there just wasn’t enough time to include every Pokemon in existence, with over 800 in its roster. That being said, we sat down with script co-writer Dan Hernandez who informed us there was one Pokemon that didn’t make the cut that he would have loved to have seen featured.

Dan had this to say about which Pokemon he would have liked to have seen in Detective Pikachu and what role it would have played in the story itself:

“I would say that there were things that we had in each the drafts that, for one reason or another, fell out, that I wish we had set enough time and ability to do everything. I was interested in things like, “What does garbage collection look like? Is that a Garbodor wandering around, just a wandering trash pile,” at a certain point, we had an idea that Durants were office drones, and instead of having a courier you just give it to your Durant and the Durant goes and is scurrying throughout the halls of the office building.”

What is a Durant exactly? Well it happens to be an exceptionally large ant type Pokemon that is covered in steel. With blood red eyes, the insectoid Pokemon has made a few appearances in the anime and would have been quite the sight to see brought to life in this latest Hollywood rendition of the Pokemon universe. Making its first major appearance in the Pokemon anime series in the episode “Battling The Leaf Thieves” and was a Generation V pocket monster.

With further Pokemon films surely in the works and a potential return visit to Ryme City to boot, there’s always the possibility that Durant could make a live action appearance as per Dan Hernandez’s wish.

What do you think of this scene that the co-writer of Detective Pikachu laid out? Which Pokemon would you like to have seen in the movie that didn't make an appearance?

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.