Detective Pikachu Dance Recreates Dark Key And Peele Sketch

Detective Pikachu is neck deep in the world of Pokemon, creating a new region with new characters to explore, as well as introducing old favorites in a new live action light. This isn’t to say that the Pokemon movie doesn’t take a chance to give a nod to some other comedy juggernauts out there. Most specifically, the Comedy Central sketch show, Key and Peele. Pikachu does a dance routine that some may notice is a little familiar with the breakaway television hit.

With Detective Pikachu having opened this past weekend, it wasn’t hard to believe that Ryan Reynolds, prankster that he is, would throw a well placed joke or two out there. Releasing what he claimed to be the entire movie on Youtube, Reynolds instead placed a one hour and forty minute video that simply say Pikachu continuously doing a dance routine. Careful viewers were able to discover that the dance itself was a little familiar.

Twitter User LuuluBuu managed to find that Pikachu’s dance moves mimicked those of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele in this Key and Peele sketch, “Aerobics Meltdown”, which saw two men competing to win the “Jazz Fit Championships”. Jordan Peele himself even got into the fun by tweeting out a humorous “Cease and Desist” notice.

While the skit itself is hilarious, it’s also pretty dark when all is said and done. Peele plays the dancer “Flash” while Key plays the dancer “Lightning” who are both competing to win the competition, until Lightning gets some bad news. While in the middle of the dance routine, Lightning is made aware of the fact that his wife and daughter were in a car accident, while he still has to dance as part of the routine. Realizing that Flash was the cause of the accident, Lightning attacks him on stage, is pulled off by stagehands, and then hears Flash cackle maniacally as the sketch ends.If you want, you can certainly take this as something of a warm-up for Peele to his horror hits: Get Out and Us.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

