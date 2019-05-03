Detective Pikachu’s Initial Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Detective Pikachu is just a matter of days from debuting in theaters, and the first critic reviews for the film have already made the rounds online. If you don’t have time to comb through all of the reviews, Rotten Tomatoes already has a consensus of what people are thinking.

Rotten Tomatoes has debuted the initial “Tomatometer” score for Detective Pikachu, with the film clocking in at Fresh with 68% positive reviews. At the time of this writing, only 22 reviews for the film have been counted on the film’s Rotten Tomatoes page thus far.

Given the generally-positive reviews to the film thus far, this Tomatometer reveal probably won’t be too much of a surprise to some Pokemon fans, even after initial social media reactions seemed much more positive. But with over a week until the film officially debuts, it’s safe to assume that this score will fluctuate a little bit as more reviews come in.

Detective Pikachu follows Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), a young man who gets visited by his father’s former Pokemon partner, a wise-cracking super-sleuth named Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds). Together, Tim and Pikachu join forces to investigate the mystery of Tim father’s disappearance, which takes them on a journey throughout the Pokemon-filled world of Rhyme City. In the process, the pair discover a shocking plot that could threaten the whole Pokemon universe.

The film, which is loosely based on the video game of the same name, is aiming to craft an entirely new cinematic universe based on the iconic franchise.

“There’s room for a lot of different brands in the market.” Legendary CEO Joshua Grode said in a recent interview. “Pikachu is not meant to be a Marvel movie. People say, “Oh, you’re going up against the Marvel movies.” Well, no, we’re going up against ourselves and judging ourselves on: Do we execute our content the best way we could? We made the best version of Pikachu we could make. Same with Godzilla. Godzilla’s not supposed to be Jurassic World. They both have creatures and animals. But we have to market it for what it is and not fall into the trap of, “It’s Die Hard with a train.” So we’re trying to be original in how we market it.”

Detective Pikachu will arrive in theaters on May 10th.