New ‘Detective Pikachu’ TV Spot Highlights Creepy ‘Pokemon’ Merch

Detective Pikachu‘s live-action outing shows off a world in which Pokemon exist alongside humans, but apparently Pokemon merchandise still plays as huge of a part in this new world as it does in ours.

In the newest TV spot for the film, Ryan Reynolds‘ titular Pikachu asks Justice Smith’s Tim about his “creepy” Pikachu bed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with a new scene of Tim discovering a room littered with Pikachu’s “clues,” the two of them also come across Tim’s childhood room. It’s here Pikachu sees Tim’s headboard, two Pikachu ears, and makes for one awkward moment between the two of them.

Pikachu asks whether or not they should talk about Tim’s hilarious childhood bed design, and reveals that he’s both flattered and creeped out. Ryan Reynolds has already shown the kind of spice he will be bringing to Pikachu, and some fans just are not quite ready to accept what that really means.

The most recently released full trailer not only showcased a number of new Pokemon additions and cameos in the film, but it also showed Pikachu using a curse word. Because of moments like that one and in the above TV spot, fans are now especially curious to see just how the famous mascot will be portrayed.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!