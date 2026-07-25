Cowboy Bebop Creator Breaks Silence on Disappointing Latest Anime

It’s been a year since Lazarus was released, but it never gained the popularity it deserved. Directed by the legendary Shinichirō Watanabe, the anime had more than enough hype to become a massive hit, but it didn’t live up to the expectations. The anime also grabbed attention thanks to the contribution of Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick film series. He contributed to the action design of the anime as every episode blends his expertise in choreographing high-impact action sequences with the gorgeous animation style of the renowned studio MAPPA. Watanabe is one of the most renowned anime directors in the industry, known for several classics such as Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, and more.

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Despite Watanabe’s incredible track record and Stahelski’s role on the staff, the anime wasn’t nearly as successful as fans hoped. While not a major critical flop, the reception was still underwhelming. In a recent interview with Japan Times, Watanabe addressed the fan backlash over his latest series.

Lazarus Director Didn’t Expect So Much Criticism

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

During the interview, Watanabe shared, “I do think I made a great show. But I didn’t expect there to be so much criticism.”

He also opened up about the social media backlash over some of the progressive themes. Watanabe added, “I think it’s become a scary era to work in. I’m sure those voices used to exist at a bar or something, but up until now, they didn’t reach my ears. I feel for young directors because if you are always looking at feedback like this, you won’t be able to make new work.”

Watanabe’s confidence isn’t groundless since his previous works speak for themselves. This is all the more reason why he never expected backlash, and he believes it’s because the era and the public’s expectations have changed over the years. He thrived during the 1990s and 2000s when the anime industry was still gaining a foothold among global fans. However, now anime has become one of the mainstream media, with more fans joining in every year. With so many dividing opinions, it’s almost impossible for any series not to receive backlash, which is why Watanabe calls it a scary era to work in.

Will There Be a Lazarus Season 2?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

While Watanabe was considering an anime sequel before, the chances now are next to none. During an interview with Collider last month, Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen confirmed that regarding a Lazarus sequel, Watanabe shared, “That’s all I got!” While Watanabe discussed a second season in July last year, he didn’t officially confirm anything. His plans for the anime may have changed after the anime’s poor reception, even if it wasn’t bad at all.

The series can’t even be considered one of the biggest anime of the year. Despite being produced by the renowned animation studio MAPPA, it didn’t make it to any major streaming hubs like Crunchyroll and Netflix. This further limited the accessibility of the show, and those who did watch it couldn’t help but compare it to Watanabe’s previous works. Regardless, Lazarus is definitely one of those unique shows that every anime fan needs to watch at least once.

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