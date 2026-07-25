Even 3 Years Later, Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Anime Isn’t Getting a Sequel Anytime Soon

Crunchyroll is the largest platform for anime fans, with several exceptional series streaming across the globe. Needless to say, many of them are supernatural action since these stories often catch the viewers’ eyes. Bungo Stray Dogs is one such acclaimed anime based on a manga written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa. The anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year, but there are still no updates on a sixth season. The fifth season aired in 2023 and ended on a cliffhanger, confirming the anime will return with a sequel. However, even after years since the finale, the anime stays silent on any updates regarding the story’s continuation.

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While the main story hasn’t revealed any updates on the sequel, the second season of Bungo Stray Dogs Wan, a spin-off anime, premiered this month as part of the Summer lineup. It’s an official spin-off written and illustrated by Neco Kanai, who has also worked on several anthologies of the original story. The official website of Crunchyroll reveals that the anime will take the stage during this year’s Anime NYC with Producer Chiaki Kurakane and Yuto Uemura, the voice behind Atsushi Nakajima. The panel will celebrate the 10 years of the journey that helped BSD become one of the most iconic shows ever. It will be held on August 21st, 2026, the second day of the convention.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 6 Won’t Be Announced Anytime Soon

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While three years is more than enough for an animation studio to prepare for a new season, the problem lies with the lack of manga content. BSD is a monthly manga which began serialization in 2012 in Kadokawa Shoten’s Young Ace magazine. When the fifth season ended in 2023, the anime had already caught up with the manga, leaving almost no source material for the studio to begin production.

Additionally, the manga went on an indefinite hiatus after concluding the first part in March this year. The announcement caught fans by surprise since no one expected the series to be divided into two or more parts. Not to mention that even months after the first part’s finale, the manga hasn’t shared any updates about its return. As long as the manga doesn’t return with a second part, the anime sequel would keep getting delayed. While the wait is longer than expected, Season 6 might even shock fans with the intense plot twists.

Season 5 was by far the most exciting season so far, as the Armed Detective Agency was forced into a corner and encountered several dangers. They struggled to clear their name and stop the terrorist organization Decay of the Angels. Although they have managed to avoid the immediate threat, their story is far from over as more challenges await them.

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