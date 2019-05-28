Detective Pikachu Writers Reveal Why Flareon Was Chosen

One of the coolest moments in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is where the villain makes a speech about the power of Pokemon evolution, and demonstrates this by evolving an Eevee into a Flareon. Since traditional elements from the Pokemon video game and anime iterations aren’t too common in the film, this moment indeed stood out for many. But why was Flareon used as the big example of Pokemon evolution?

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit revealed that Flareon being the particular Eeveelution included in the film was a joint decision among the writers, director Rob Letterman, and visual team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turned out that Hernandez and Samit wanted to include Eevee in the film all along, but could not decide as to what Eeveelution to use among the many available, “We knew that we wanted to have Eevee in the movie in some capacity, because we love Eevee. One of the cutest character designs, in my opinion. We felt it was important to have that character represented.”

But while Eevee was always the idea, Flareon’s inclusion came down to director Rob Letterman, “I think that was a Rob decision…you have all these [Eeveelutions, so] which way do you go with it? I think that Rob in consultation with the visual effects people made the decision to go with [Flareon].”

So while any Eeveelution could have been featured in that prominent moment, the visual effects team and Rob Letterman decided that Flareon would be their best foot forward. It’s not surprising given that Flareon is one of the original three evolutions, and Flareon fans probably loved to see their favorite included in the final film.

Which Eeveelution would you have wanted to see in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu? Let us know in the comments or talk to me on Twitter @Valdezology!!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, so there’s still time to check out Flareon in action. The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.