Anime Fans Are All-in for Adi Shankar’s ‘Devil May Cry’ Netflix Series

Netflix is making big waves with anime fans as it increases the quality of its licenses and original anime series, and one of the biggest recent successes was Castlevania series heralded by Adi Shankar.

It was recently announced that Shankar will be overseeing an anime adaptation of Capcom’s Devil May Cry series, and fans are all-in for this new series.

While there aren’t too many details for the series as of yet, what’s excited fans the most is not only the pedigree (as Castlevania has proven to be a hugely successful anime series for Netflix), but the idea that Devil May Cry‘s anime will share the same universe as the Castlevania anime series.

Telling IGN, Shankar explained that he “acquired these [Devil May Cry] rights [himself] so the jabronis in Hollywood don’t f—k this one up too.” This news has excited fans of the potential anime, as the series currently has an anime adaptation that released to a split reaction from fans.

The previous 12-episode anime series was produced by Capcom and Madhouse in 2007, so it’s been long overdue for the series to get a second anime outing. This may come as a surprise to fans hoping for Shankar’s anime take on The Legend of Zelda (as previously rumored), but this series fits should fit his style perfectly.

Read on to see what anime fans are thinking about the new Devil May Cry anime series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

