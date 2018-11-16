Anime Fans Are All-in for Adi Shankar’s ‘Devil May Cry’ Netflix Series

Netflix is making big waves with anime fans as it increases the quality of its licenses and original anime series, and one of the biggest recent successes was Castlevania series heralded by Adi Shankar.

It was recently announced that Shankar will be overseeing an anime adaptation of Capcom’s Devil May Cry series, and fans are all-in for this new series.

While there aren’t too many details for the series as of yet, what’s excited fans the most is not only the pedigree (as Castlevania has proven to be a hugely successful anime series for Netflix), but the idea that Devil May Cry‘s anime will share the same universe as the Castlevania anime series.

Telling IGN, Shankar explained that he “acquired these [Devil May Cry] rights [himself] so the jabronis in Hollywood don’t f—k this one up too.” This news has excited fans of the potential anime, as the series currently has an anime adaptation that released to a split reaction from fans.

The previous 12-episode anime series was produced by Capcom and Madhouse in 2007, so it’s been long overdue for the series to get a second anime outing. This may come as a surprise to fans hoping for Shankar’s anime take on The Legend of Zelda (as previously rumored), but this series fits should fit his style perfectly.

Read on to see what anime fans are thinking about the new Devil May Cry anime series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Thank You, Shankar

Netflix Castlevania executive producer on why he picked up rights for Devil May Cry Animated series: “acquired these (Devil May Cry) rights myself so the jabronis in Hollywood don’t f*** this one up too.” THANK YOU! ??? https://t.co/smLcGw6rVT — Miraculous Maku (@RedMakuzawa) November 16, 2018

LET’S GO

Castlevania X Devil May Cry Show? LET’S GO!!!!! — Suzi (@TheSphereHunter) November 16, 2018

Here’s Hoping!

Another Devil May Cry anime sounds dope; I really enjoyed Castlevania so here’s hoping this one will be good as well — Jamezie (@Jamezietocool) November 16, 2018

It’s Round 2 for This Series…

Excited for the Devil May Cry Netflix series. Hope it’s better than the anime. — Adam T (@gamemachinetv) November 16, 2018

Party Time!

I’m sorry. Devil May Cry Netflix series by the man who brought us Castlevania. Oh HELL YEAH! pic.twitter.com/eCBWzfK2LU — Dan Cybert (@ThatCybertGuy) November 16, 2018

The Alternative Might Not Have Been So Hot…

Seeing people complain about getting Devil May Cry instead of a gritty Zelda reimagining is surreal. Like, I know some people might *think* they want the latter, but you really don’t. — Jennifer Unkle (@jbu3) November 16, 2018

WHAT YEAR IS THIS

What year is this now? We got Castlevania Netflix series, we getting a Detective Pikachu movie, a Monster Hunter Movie, a Megaman Movie in pre prodcution, now we gonna get a Devil May Cry Netflix series! — DedoArts (@Lionalliance0) November 16, 2018

Silver Linings