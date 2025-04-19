Netflix’s Devil May Cry Creator Promises He’ll Tackle Another Major Game Franchise

Dante and his newest animated adaptation has been a hit for Netflix as Devil May Cry was quickly confirmed for a second season based on the success of its first. Creator Adi Shankar is most likely on cloud nine thanks to this news, but the prolific producer has other video game franchises he’s looking to tackle. In the past, Shankar has helped create video game adaptations for franchises including Castlevania and Far Cry for Netflix but it seems that he is looking to get a little sneaky in the future. In fact, Adi is promising that he will one day enter Solid Snake’s world of espionage.

In a recent interview, Shankar confirmed that he “will make it happen” when it comes to creating an animated adaptation of the Metal Gear series. Specifically, Adi stated that while he’ll one day dive in, don’t expect it any time soon, “I’ll make it happen, but the anime won’t be coming out in 2025.” The Metal Gear franchise is one that has yet to receive any adaptation, animated or otherwise, at this point, meaning that plenty of gamers will have their eyes peeled on a potential series following Solid Snake. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with Shankar about the idea of adapting other Capcom franchises for Netflix, with the creator stating he could “neither confirm nor deny anything” at this stage.

Metal Gear: A Very Different Demon

While the Metal Gear franchise has plenty of action, don’t expect the series to focus on demon hunting in the same style as Dante. Rather, the Konami franchise focuses far more on real-life politics and espionage, with some questionable supernatural elements sprinkled in. This year, a remake of the beloved entry of the franchise, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, is set to arrive on consoles, giving the fan-favorite game modern-day graphics.

While not related to Adi Shankar’s possible future project, Metal Gear has had news regarding a live-action movie revealed over the years. Last year, Hollywood producer Ari Arad confirmed that the script is currently in the works, “We’re working on the script some more, but I can’t talk about it yet. I think everyone’s going to be really excited and surprised. These are just movies I want to make as good as possible, you know? I think getting Metal Gear right will obviously be amazing because I think it’s a lot more meditative than some of the other adaptations. Personally, I want it to be terrific.”

Adi Shankar’s Animated Future

While Devil May Cry has been confirmed for a second season, it has yet to be seen what the future holds for some of Shankar’s other Netflix endeavors. As of the writing of this article, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix and Castlevania: Nocturne have yet to confirm whether they will make a comeback, though it seems as though the streaming service is far from finished with dipping its toes into video game adaptations.

