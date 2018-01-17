‘Devilman Crybaby’ Reveals How Its Iconic Run Was Made

Devilman Crybaby has been dominating fan conversations ever since its premiere on Netflix for its unflinching narrative, dark themes, and fantastic animation. What has really taken off, however, was the new form of running the series introduced.

But how did producer Science SARU make this happen?

Science SARU uploaded a .gif to Twitter that outlines the process of animating the new run that goes from storyboarding, outlining, digital movement, then coloring, and finally placing the character into a background.

When a person is possessed by a demon and becomes a Devilman, their physical attributes are enhanced and their strength and speed are increased tenfold. This is most reflected in their run, when characters literally claw through the air. This change is so abrupt, this gif of Akira running in his Devilman body has quickly become a popular inside joke among the fan community.

Now is the best time to be a fan of Devilman. Devilman Crybaby on Netflix is setting a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire, a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well, and its own brand of scotch.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The seriesstars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.