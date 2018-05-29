‘Devilman Crybaby’ Gets A Sinfully Sweet Sports Car

The recent strength of anime series in the Spring 2018 season made some fans forget just how big Devilman Crybaby was when it first premiered on Netflix last January. Dominating conversation for quite a while, the series is still paying off big time in Japan.

Go Nagai’s series has become so popular over the years, in fact, that now there’s a car inspired by Devilman. How many anime series can claim that?

Devilman‘s creator Go Nagai collaborated with Japanese car company Mitsuoka Motor to create the Devilman Orochi, a Devilman inspired redesign of Mitsuoka’s own Orochi car. While price details are unknown, fans should know that it will probably run you a hefty sum as only one of these collaborative cars will be made.

Mitsuoka’s Orochi, first debuted in 2001, should be familiar to series fans as well since it’s the car driven by Ryo Asuka in the new anime. Usually running about $89,000 USD, this one of a kind version features a red and black paint job that makes it stand out all the more.

Devilman Crybaby on Netflix set a fire among the anime fandom for its unflinching, incredibly stylized take on Go Nagai‘s original content (including the best running in anime since Naruto). It’s also proving to be such a hit that a reboot manga titled Devilman: Grimoire, a sequel manga Devilman vs. Hades are getting published as well, and its own brand of scotch.

Devilman Crybaby premiered on January 5 on Netflix, and runs for ten episodes. The series will be available in 190 countries, seven different languages, and 23 subtitle languages. The seriesstars Koki Uchiyama, who fans would recognize as Nisekoi’s Raku Ichijo and Soul Eater‘s Soul Evans, as main character Akira Fudo, Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss) as Miki Makimura, and Ayumu Murase (Black Clover‘s Luck Voltia) as Ryo Asuka.

For those unfamiliar with Devilman, first created by Go Nagai, the series follows Akira Fudo, a young over achieving student without a violent bone in his body. When Yokai, who had been banned by God into an alternate dimension, began crossing over into the human realm, Akira fuses with the Devil Amon, and becomes Devilman. After fusing with Amon, Akira realizes that controlling the power isn’t as easy as he hoped. Not only must Akira fight the demons, but he’s got to fight to keep control of his own body.

Nagai’s original manga started its run in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 1972, and an anime series was produced by Toei Animation and ran for 39 episodes. Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga for its English release, and the series has spwaned numerous anime specials, and live-action films.

