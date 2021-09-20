Digimon Adventure Reboot Shares First Look at Series Finale

Digimon Adventure has shared the first look at the series finale with the preview for its final episode! As part of a celebration for the Digimon franchise’s 20th Anniversary, Toei Animation and Bandai brought back the original animated series for a whole new generation. This rebooted take on the franchise introduced new versions of the eight original DigiDestined, and with them also introduced a whole new kind of Digital World. This also meant new kinds of threats and enemies as well as the DigiDestined are now facing off against their toughest challenge yet heading into the finale.

The penultimate episode of the series revealed just how much of a problem Abaddomon truly is as it easily took down the DigiDestined and their Mega Evolved partners. Thanks to being fueled by the hopes and dreams of the children in the real world watching the fight, they were able to summon Omegamon once more and geared up for the true final battle of the reboot series. Now it’s just a matter of seeing it all comes to an end. You can check out the preview for the final episode of the series in the video above from Toei Animation!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Digimon Adventure Episode 67, which serves as the final episode of the reboot series, is titled “The End of the Adventure” and is officially described as such (as detailed by @Wikimon_news on Twitter), “Omegamon finally appears! The monster Abaddomon devours the Digital World and the Real World, turning everything into nothingness, and the humanoid Abaddomon Core lurks within its center. Among the people who have been driven to despair, only the children of the world believe that Omegamon can win. The wishes of the Chosen Children, who have unlimited potential, and their Partner Digimon bring about another miracle for Omegamon so that it can defeat the evil entity. The adventure never ends.”

This might be the end of the reboot series, but the Digimon franchise will be moving ahead with a brand new series and new trio of DigiDestined. Kicking off this Fall, Digimon Ghost Game will take the franchise into a new era as it offers up a much different kind of take on the series than ever before! But what do you think? Are you ready for the reboot anime to come to an end? What did you think of the reboot’s run overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!