Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Shares New Images

Digimon has been quiet for a little while, but the hiatus will not go on forever. Next year, the series will return with a new film that follows its stars into their adulthood. Now, a set of stills have gone live from the film, and fans are geeking out over one group’s major glow-up.

Over on Twitter, Digimon fan-site With the Will got fans excited with a post. The page got a hold of stills from the film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. The movie, which comes out next February, will bring a long-forgotten group of kids to the big stage. And thanks to these stills, fans can meet the gang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And who might they be? Well, they would be the stars of Digimon Adventure 02!

We have a few screenshots from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna! It looks like it’s the scene that was shown off at DigiFes a few months ago of the 02 kids and Digimon meeting up! More at WtW- https://t.co/MBrI4hTQ8B pic.twitter.com/dcVWg5tSNN — With the Will Digimon Forums, News, Podcast (@WithTheWill) October 30, 2019

As you can see above, the stills focus on Davis, Cody, and Ken. The three boys look totally different thanks to their makeovers. Time will make any person look different, but it treated these three well. Eventually, they met up with Yolando who was coming out of school, and the girl looks plenty grown.

Of course, each of these characters had their Digimon partners join in on the trip. The group seems to be in New York City, and Veemon is all for it. The monster is joined by Hawkmon, Armadillomon, and Wormmon. These guys look the same as always, but fans will notice two are missing.

Four of the 02 kids are included in this trailer, but there are others missing. Kari and T.K. are no where to be seen, but fans should not be too concerned. The latter has been hanging out with the original DigiDestined kids thanks to his brother and the same goes for Kari. It seems these two will take part in the movie, so fans can expect a full 02 reunion before all is said and done.

Are you excited to see this Digimon movie when it drops? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.