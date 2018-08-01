‘Digimon’ Fans Champion Meme-Worthy Anime Anniversary

You might not have Digimon on your mind all the time, but today would be the day to pay the series a visit. If you’re ready to try out the Digital World again, then why don’t you make a trip to it on one of Digimon‘s big holidays?
August 1 is here, and the day is a special one for Digimon fans. If you know the series, then you may remember why the date is a big deal. After all, the beginning of August marks the first time all the DigiDestined came together.
If you look into the past, 1999 is when the original DigiDestined connected at a summer camp. Taichi ‘Tai’ Kamiya met up with the likes of Sora, Matt, Izzy, Mimi, Joe, and T.K. on August 1 of that year. The group didn’t have long to mingle before they were thrust into a new world, and the arrival of their DigiVice put a target on their back.
After arriving in the Digital World, each of the kids made friends with a Digimon around them. The group reunited to travel through the Digital World’s File Island, but they weren’t there for a simple vacation. The DigiDestined were called such as they were the only ones able to defeat Devimon, an evil Digimon who wanted to corrupt the island. So, at their tender pre-teen ages, each of the kids began on a journey that has since last nearly two decades.
As you can see below, fans from around the world are paying tribute to Digimon on this memorial date, and the fan-art is plentiful. Without the adventure of Odaiba Day, there would be no Digimon to speak of, and that… that just wouldn’t fly with the fandom as we know it.
