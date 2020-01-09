Digimon Fans Think a New Series Announcement Just Leaked Early

When it comes to Digimon, fans are curious what is coming next for the anime. Not long ago, the title made a comeback with its Digimon Adventure Tri films, and they brought back the show’s original heroes. Now, the series plans to return to the big screen this year, but that might not be all.

Recently, an announcement went live from Fathom Events and Toei Animation. The pair confirmed the upcoming film Digimon: Last Evolution will hit U.S. theaters for a one-night event. However, the email announcement got fans buzzing for a very different reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, some fans are thinking Fathom might have announced a new Digimon anime series ahead of time.

As you can see above, the email included some icons teasing the special features of the Digimon screening. The exclusive showings will feature a 15 minute promo that hypes all things Digimon. For one, the clip will have an interview with two directors overseeing the movie, but that is not all. According to the promo, the reel will also feature a trailer for the new Digimon TV series.

So far, there has been no word from Toei Animation or Fathom about this possible slip. Right now, there aren’t current plans to bring around a new Digimon TV series. Such an announcement would help lift the franchise’s visibility, and it is due for a new show. Now, fans can only cross their fingers and hope a big announcement is made this spring when Digimon: Last Evolution goes live.

Do you think there’s anything behind this Digimon slip…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, and Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor.