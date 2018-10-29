‘Digimon’ Takes Over ‘SoulCalibur VI’ Thanks to These Custom Looks

The SoulCalibur series has become a fan-favorite fighting game franchise over the years for many reasons, but one of the biggest is the character creator it introduced in the third game in the series.

With SoulCalibur VI out, fans have poured over the newest character creator and infused it will also sorts of anime goodness such as this one fan who recreated several powerful Digimon evolutions.

Reddit user Dak_N_Jaxter shared their Digimon creations in SoulCalibur VI and it covers an impressive spread. Creations include Omnimon, Rosemon, HerculesKabuterimon, Mercurymon, Alphamon, Sakuyamon, Gallantmon, Minervamon, Jesmon, Craniamon, Examon, and Dianamon. Each of these Digimon is powerful in their own right, with some having yet to appear in the anime series.

The amount of time it takes to re-create even one of these characters in the game is immeasurable, so this fan should be commended for all of the fantastic work across each of the creations. If the characters are as impressive and dominating in SoulCalibur VI as they are in the Digimon series, then anyone using these creations is set for future matches.

SoulCalibur VI is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology.

The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

