Digimon Ghost Game Confirms First Cast and Staff Additions

Digimon Ghost Game has confirmed the first additions to its staff and voice cast ahead of the anime’s premiere this Fall! Toei Animation is currently rounding out the final episodes of the special Digimon Adventure reboot series celebrating the Digimon franchise’s 20th Anniversary, and with this series coming to an end it’s time to look ahead to what’s next. Announced to be in the works earlier this Summer, Toei Animation has revealed the Digimon series will be branching out with a brand new series, Digimon Ghost Game, following this major reboot of the classic anime.

Digimon Ghost Game will be making its debut in Japan on October 3rd as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, and while there is still much we don’t know about this mysterious next entry, Toei Animation has revealed more details for this upcoming new iteration. Together with a rundown of the three main Chosen Children and their Digimon partners, the series has confirmed the first staff and voice cast additions. Check out the character designs for the new characters below from Digimon’s official Twitter account:

Joining the Digimon franchise for Digimon Ghost Game are Mutsumi Tamura as Hiro Amanokawa, Miyuki Sawashiro as Hiro’s partner Gammamon, Yu Kobayashi as Ruri Tsukiyono, Kazuya Nakai as Ruri’s partner Angoramon, Akira Ishida as Kiyoshiro Higashimitarai, and Yu Shimamura as Kiyoshiro’s partner Jellymon. Toei Animation has also confirmed the first members of the anime’s staff as well with Kimitoshi Chioka (who previously worked on Dragon Ball Super) and Masato Mitsuka (who previously worked on the Digimon Adventure reboot series) directing Digimon Ghost Game for Toei Animation.

Masashi Sogo will be handling the scripts, Tenya Yabuno will be designing the characters, Mai Ichioka will be serving as art director, Kenji Watanabe will be designing the Digimon once more, and Cho Shinozuka will be adapting these designs for the new anime. It’s yet to be revealed just how many episodes this next iteration of the Digimon franchise will be running for, nor where fans will be able to check it out outside of Japan, but now it won’t be much longer before it launches.

