Digimon: Last Adventure Announces Special U.S. Theatrical Screening

If you need some more Digimon in your life, then you are in luck! In a matter of months, the franchise will hit up audiences with a new film that promises all the nostalgia. A new report has since updated fans on Digimon: Last Adventure, and it wants audiences in the U.S. to rejoice. It turns out the movie will air in local cinemas as a special event this year.

Not long ago, a press release confirmed the news; Toei Animation will be partnering with Fathom Events to screen Digimon: Last Adventure in select theaters on March 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Fathom Events and present ‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’ to U.S. audiences this spring,” Masayuki Endo, president and CEO of Toei Animation Inc., said. “This special 20th anniversary feature film is sure to excite the generation of fans who have grown-up watching this beloved anime series.”

According to the report, Fathom Events will begin selling tickets for the event on February 7. Fans who check out the movie on the big screen will get to see a special promo of the film. The 15-minute video will be exclusive to theaters, and it will feature Digimon director Tomohisa Taguchi chief animation director Seiji Tatsukawa.

If you want to learn more about this movie, you can check out its current synopsis here: “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna” takes place five years after the events of “Digimon Adventure tri,” the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?”

Will you be checking out this movie…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, and Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor.