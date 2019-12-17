Digimon: Last Evolution Releases New Poster

Digimon has been busy as of late, and it has no plans on slowing. The franchise has been hard at work on a new game, but its anime team has been hustling on a movie behind the scenes. Digimon: Last Evolution will go live next year, and it is celebrating with an all-new poster.

So if you are a weepy sort of person, listen up! This poster will have you feeling all the nostalgia whether you like it or not.

As you can see below, the poster showcases a slew of familiar boys and girls. Tai is at the front with his back turned to fans, but everyone can see his face thanks to his over-the-shoulder look. Agumon is right behind the hero with a hand waved in the air.

The poster goes on to showcases the rest of the original crew who joined Tai years ago. The DigiDestined are all seen here as young adults, but their age hasn’t keep them from their partners. The whole gang is here, and some very special guests pop up as well.

After all, it isn’t everyday you see the Digimon 02 gang come around. The kids are now older in this shot, and it seems they will team up with their predecessors for this journey. So far, few plot details about Digimon: Last Evolution have been released, but fans are eager to see what it has in store ups its February 21 premiere.

Currently scheduled for a release February 21, 2020 in Japan, Tomohisa Taguchi will be directing Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna for Toei Animation. Akatsuki Yamatoya returns from the original series to write the screenplay, Seiji Tachikawa will serve as chief animation director, Hiromi Seki returns from the original series to serve as supervisor, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns as character designer, and Kenji Watanabe returns as the Digimon designer.