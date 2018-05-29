‘Digimon’ Teases New Game Franchise

Digimon is a stronger series than ever recently as it celebrates the 15th Anniversary of the franchise this year, and that’s certainly going to continue after this year and beyond.

What’s going to help cement the franchise in fans’ minds is a brand new game in the series. One that’s not tied into already existing titles.

Kazumasa Habu of Bandai Namco Games revealed on Twitter that new information about the next Digimon game will be revealed this Summer. The only other details he provides about the next release should excite fans as well since he confirms that it’s not a part of any previous series. Meaning that the next game is neither a Digimon Story or Digimon World game.

To go along with this awesomeness, Bandai has also announced that a new anime series is in the works as well. Premium Bandai is also taking pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here) for a Digivice replica, the “Complete Selection Animation Digivice tri. Memorial” until mid-June. Running for 7,020 yen (about $64 USD before tax), the Digivice plays the “Butter-fly~tri.Version” and “brave heart~ tri.Version” themes from DigimonAdventure tri and can light up in orange, blue, and red. Each light-up even plays a different interaction between Tai and Agumon, Matt and Gabumon, and Meiko and Meicoomon respectively.

There are also pre-orders on their website (which you can find here) until the pre-orders sell out, of a life-sized Agumon plush that stands at 45 centimeters (or 18 inches) tall. The Agumon plush is expected to ship out beginning in August, and currently runs for 8,100 yen (or $76 USD) with international shipping available.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.