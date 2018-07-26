These ‘Digimon’ Plushes Redefine Squishy Goals

Digimon is one of the hugest franchises today, and has been celebrating its 15th Anniversary this year with many cool new merchandise items for fans of the series who want to show off how much they love it.

But these new squishy Digimon plushes definitely take the cake. Agumon is the cutest tiny ball of fluff you’ll ever see.

These squishy Digimon come from Squishable, which is releasing a line of cuddly Digi-ball plushes. The line will include seven Digimon: Koromon, Tsunemon, Tanemon, Agumon, and Gabumon. Each plush will run you $24.99 USD, but there’s a catch. There will only 2500 of each plush made, with holographic tags numbering each release, so you’ll want to act fast. You can find out more at the link here.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.

Premium Bandai is taking pre-orders on their website (which you can find at the link here) for a Digivice replica, the “Complete Selection Animation Digivice tri. Memorial.” Running for 7,020 yen (about $64 USD before tax), the Digivice plays the “Butter-fly~tri.Version” and “brave heart~ tri.Version” themes from DigimonAdventure tri and can light up in orange, blue, and red. Each light-up even plays a different interaction between Tai and Agumon, Matt and Gabumon, and Meiko and Meicoomon respectively.

There are also pre-orders on their website (which you can find here) of a life-sized Agumon plush that stands at 45 centimeters (or 18 inches) tall. The Agumon plush is expected to ship out beginning in August, and currently runs for 8,100 yen (or $76 USD) with international shipping available.