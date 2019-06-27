Digimon Dishes Are Coming Right Up At This Special Cafe

Digimon is looking to make a big splash this year, and moving into the future, with not just a new movie in the works, but a new video game titled Digimon: Survive coming as well. With so much of the market touched by these Digital Monster, it was only a matter of time before the franchise dipped its toes into the food market. A special promotion taking place at Tower Records Omotesando Cafe, in Japan, will see a cafe with Digimon themed dishes available for fans both old and new.

Crunchyroll dropped the news about these special cafes popping up this summer, uniting the digital and real worlds with delicious dishes:

NEWS: Enjoy a Feast Fit for the Digi-Destined at Digimon Collab Café ✨ More: https://t.co/nW1DFiE2mg pic.twitter.com/N5dPKA0zIJ — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) June 25, 2019

The meals themselves will have unique appearances and names to honor the 20th anniversary of the Digimon Adventure series, with dishes such as Agumon’s Meat Stew, Gabumon’s Pointy Burger, Gatomon’s Holy Ring Bagel Sandwich, and others. Also available at each of the record shops will be exclusive merchandise including a golden vinyl record, keychains, posters, and stickers. Digimon themed coffee will also be ready for caffeine addicts looking to celebrate the series with some pep in their step.

The promotion will begin next month, July 2019, beginning July 13th and ending on the 31st of the same month. Digimon fans will only have a limited time to get in on all the digital action!

Digimon Adventures is arguably the most popular entry of the series, giving the digital monsters a narrative that followed the “Digi-Destined”, a group of children leveraging their unique partnerships with their Digimon in order to save the world. The next movie, which will have further details revealed at the upcoming Anime Expo convention, will seemingly once again follow the Digi-Destined as they have continued to age and appear primarily in films of the same name.

The Digimon series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.