Digimon Staff Apologizes After Criticism for 25th Anniversary Celebration

Beloved kids’ fantasy series Digimon Adventure announces a special event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the anime debut. The anime was released in 1999 and later continued its legacy through several movies and spin-offs. Although 2024 marks the anniversary, the celebration will be held in DiverCity Tokyo Plaza from January 4th, 2025, to February 11th, 2025. Located in the Odaiba district of Tokyo, the plaza is a popular venue for large-scale celebrations, with various events dedicated to anime and video games.

Several events and exhibitions are planned for the anniversary, including promotional posters and merchandise. The previews shared the character lineup, and it didn’t take long for fans to realize that the celebration didn’t include Ryo Akiyama & Cyberdramon from Digimon Tamers or Ikuto & Falcomon from Digimon Savers. Hence, soon after the official announcement, this celebration sparked outrage among fans as they severely criticized the staff. The Digimon staff took note of their complaints and issued an official apology while promising to add the characters.

【お詫びと訂正について】

先日発表いたしました『DIGIMON ANIMATION 25th ANNIVERSARY in DiverCity Tokyo Plaza』につきまして、キャラクターのラインナップについてご指摘をいただきました。この度はファンの皆様を落胆させることとなりましたことを、心よりお詫び申し上げます。… pic.twitter.com/lrveyFjuHV — デジモンパートナーズ【公式】 (@DM_Partners) December 16, 2024

Digimon Will Include Fan-Favorite Characters in the 25th Anniversary Celebration

The official account of the Digimon fan community shares on X (previously known as Twitter), “[Apology and correction] Regarding the recently announced ‘DIGIMON ANIMATION 25th ANNIVERSARY in DiverCity Tokyo Plaza,’ we have received some criticism regarding the character lineup.”

The account expanded on the apology: “We sincerely apologize to our fans for disappointing them. We are pleased to announce that for the following series, we will be adding the following characters to the character lineup: Digimon Tamers: Ryo Akiyama and Cyberdramon, Digimon Savers: Ikuto and Falcomon.”

They also promised that the characters would be added to the photo spots set up during the event. Digimon is one of the most beloved franchises of all time, and the 25th anniversary has attracted massive attention. Digimon started as a virtual pet game but quickly expanded into a multimedia franchise, including an anime series, movies, video games, trading card games, and more.

